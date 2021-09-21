Fla. Hospital Wants Out Of $30M Fatal Broken Ankle Verdict

By Carolina Bolado (September 21, 2021, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Baptist Health asked a Florida appeals court on Tuesday to get out of its share of a $30 million medical malpractice verdict for the widower of a woman who died of a blood clot after she broke her ankle, arguing that the plaintiff's expert witness' conclusion that a Baptist Health doctor breached the standard of care "lacks any factual foundation." In oral arguments before Florida's Third District Court of Appeal, Baptist attorney Mary Street told the appellate panel that at the heart of the case was the failure to give Maria Elena Fernandez anticoagulant medication that would have prevented the deep...

