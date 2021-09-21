Insurer Says Faulty Headset Caused Fire At Kansas Wendy's

By Joyce Hanson (September 21, 2021, 5:45 PM EDT) -- An insurance company has lodged a product liability and property damage suit against a California electronics maker in Kansas federal court, accusing it of manufacturing a defective headset that caused more than $1 million in damages due to a fire at a Wendy's fast-food restaurant. Cincinnati Insurance Co. alleged Monday in its complaint against HM Electronics Inc. that an employee for the Wendy's eatery owned by Overland Park, Kansas-based Legacy Restaurant Group LLC connected his lithium battery-powered headset to a kitchen charging station and that the fire broke out only minutes later, causing substantial property damage. "Subsequent investigation into the origin...

