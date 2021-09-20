Norton Rose, Baker Botts Lead Shell's $9.5B Permian Biz Sale

By Benjamin Horney (September 20, 2021, 9:15 PM EDT) -- A subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell PLC has agreed to sell its Permian basin business to fellow oil and gas giant ConocoPhillips for roughly $9.5 billion, the companies said Monday, in a transaction put together by their respective legal advisers, Norton Rose and Baker Botts. The transaction features Shell Enterprises LLC selling a business that encompasses about 225,000 net acres and producing properties in Texas, as well as more than 600 miles of operated crude, gas and water pipelines and associated infrastructure, according to a statement. Together, the assets are expected to produce about 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS