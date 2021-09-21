UK Gov't Must Search Hancock's Emails Over COVID Deals

By Richard Crump (September 21, 2021, 5:47 PM BST) -- Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock's personal emails, WhatsApp and text messages must be searched for communications relating to the controversial award of £87.5 million ($120 million) of COVID-19 testing contracts, a London judge ruled on Tuesday. Matt Hancock's government email accounts will be searched in a case over an award of COVID-19 testing contracts. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Judge Peter Fraser ordered the search of Hancock's "repositories" — which include his government email accounts and his "non-government communications systems" used for government business — as part of a High Court legal action brought against the Department of Health and Social Care....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS