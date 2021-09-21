Nissan Fights Supplier For €124M Over Battery Failures

By Joanne Faulkner (September 21, 2021, 6:34 PM BST) -- Nissan accused an Italian battery supplier on Tuesday of trying to use a compensation procedure designed to deal with a handful of warranty claims as a "get out of jail card" in a €124 million ($145 million) dispute over defective products. Yash Kulkarni QC, counsel for Nissan, told the High Court that the Japanese automaker's handbook that Fiamm SpA was citing wasn't part of the sales contract for the products that have landed the two companies in litigation. Fiamm is fighting to limit its potential liability at the second phase of a High Court trial. Nissan says it has been left with...

