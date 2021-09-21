EBA Says Watchdogs Lack Knowledge Of Digital Platforms

By Najiyya Budaly (September 21, 2021, 4:40 PM BST) -- The European Union's supervisors are struggling to monitor developments in digital platforms used in the banking sector because they lack knowledge of innovative marketplaces, the bloc's regulator for the industry said Tuesday. The European Banking Authority said that national regulators have an "imperfect understanding" of how technology companies and banks are working to offer financial products to consumers. This means that supervisors have "limited visibility" over digital platforms that are being offered by these companies, the EBA said. "It appears that the vast majority of competent authorities currently have a limited understanding of platform-based business models," the authority said in a...

