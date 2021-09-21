Live-In Care Coverage Denial Unlawful, Microsoft Worker Says

By Rachel Stone (September 21, 2021, 4:03 PM EDT) -- A Microsoft employee suing the tech company and health insurer Premera Blue Cross for failing to cover her daughter's inpatient mental health and substance use treatment urged a Seattle federal court not to toss her case, arguing residential care was a medical necessity. The worker, whose daughter is identified in court papers as N.F., argued in Monday's response to Microsoft and Premera Blue Cross' August motion for summary judgment that her 14-month stay at Solacium Sunrise Residential Treatment Center qualified for coverage under the Microsoft Employee Health and Welfare Benefit Plan. "This is an egregious example of a health plan that...

