Simpson, Sullivan & Cromwell Rep Bank's $8B MUFG Buy

By Benjamin Horney (September 21, 2021, 11:12 AM EDT) -- Simpson Thacher-led U.S. Bancorp will pay $8 billion to acquire the U.S. regional banking business of Japan-based Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, advised by Sullivan & Cromwell, the companies said Tuesday, in a transaction that is meant to significantly bolster the buyer's presence in California, Washington and Oregon. The deal calls for Minneapolis-based U.S. Bancorp to buy the core regional banking business of MUFG Union Bank, which is a subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ, the companies said in a statement. The acquisition will provide U.S. Bancorp with more than 1 million consumer customers and about 190,000 small business customers across the U.S. West...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS