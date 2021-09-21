Trade Court Upholds Duties On Argentine Biodiesel

By Jennifer Doherty (September 21, 2021, 2:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade affirmed tariffs on biodiesel from Argentina on Tuesday, despite the U.S. Department of Commerce's mercurial review of the levies, which saw the agency tee up much lower duties before ultimately holding firm at 72.28%. In the fall of 2018, the government of Argentina petitioned Commerce to conduct a changed circumstances review of a countervailing duty order the agency issued earlier that year, asserting that the country had modified the export tax regime at the root of the U.S. levy. Commerce was initially swayed by Argentina's arguments, and issued a preliminary determination clocking the updated biodiesel...

