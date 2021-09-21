Tobacco Co. Owes NJ $1.4M In Tax Add-Back Row, Panel Says

By James Nani (September 21, 2021, 5:20 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals court reversed a state tax court opinion Tuesday and found the state tax division properly rejected a tobacco company's deductions of $1.4 million in royalty payments to a subsidiary it added back to its net income. The appellate court panel tossed summary judgments in favor of cigarette seller Lorillard Tobacco Co., finding that the state Division of Taxation's application of an add-back regulation was an appropriate use of its discretion entitled to deference by the tax court. The appeals court also said the division's application of the regulation was consistent with legislation that created the law in question....

