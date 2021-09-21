Biden Admin. To Double Refugee Admissions Cap To 125K

By Hannah Albarazi (September 21, 2021, 8:19 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's administration told Congress on Monday it plans to double the U.S. refugee admissions goal to 125,000 in fiscal year 2022 in order to address needs created by global humanitarian crises and accommodate tens of thousands of Afghan citizens awaiting U.S. resettlement after the Taliban reconquered Afghanistan. The U.S. Department of State, along with the departments of Homeland Security and Health and Human Services, provided Congress with a presidential report on the proposed increase in refugee resettlements Monday, but refugee advocates that lauded the increase also warned that the public-private resettlement system — composed of federal agencies and refugee...

