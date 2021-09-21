Nome, Alaska, Opposes Sanctions Over Cop Docs In Bias Suit

By Victoria McKenzie (September 21, 2021, 10:06 PM EDT) -- The city of Nome, Alaska, has opposed a call for sanctions over its delays in producing law enforcement records in a racial bias case filed by the American Civil Liberties Union, pointing to a short-staffed police department and the challenges of policing during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to an opposition brief filed Monday in Alaska federal court, Nome "has acted in good faith," and did not intentionally defy a July order to compel discovery, contrary to the ACLU's contempt motion earlier this month. The ACLU first filed its discovery requests in November 2020, believing that police audits and emails might contain...

