Amazon Says It's Ready To Rehire Workers Fired For Pot Use

By Sam Reisman (September 21, 2021, 7:32 PM EDT) -- Amazon.com Inc. on Tuesday reaffirmed its support for federal legalization of marijuana, saying it had reinstated employment eligibility for most job applicants and workers who had been screened out by a positive drug test. The retail giant said in a company blog post it had thrown its support behind two federal bills to legalize cannabis — the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement, or MORE, Act in the U.S. House of Representatives and the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity, or CAO, Act, introduced by Senate Democrats in July. In a Sept. 1 letter to the CAO Act's authors, Brian Huseman, a public policy...

