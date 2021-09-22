'Frack Master' Fraudster Gets 15 Years, Must Pay $92.4M

By Michelle Casady (September 22, 2021, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Self-proclaimed "frack master" and former Breitling Energy Corp. CEO Christopher A. Faulker has been sentenced to 15 years in prison and ordered to pay $92.4 million in restitution for perpetrating a scam that took millions from oil and gas investors. U.S. District Judge Janes J. Boyle on Monday sentenced Faulker to three 60-month terms, to run consecutively, on charges of securities fraud, aiding and abetting and tax evasion. In April 2019, Judge Boyle rejected a plea deal that would have capped Faulkner's sentence at 12 years, and he subsequently withdrew his guilty plea to the charges. According to court records, Faulkner entered a...

