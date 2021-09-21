Senate Dems To Move Soon On Installing Chopra At CFPB

By Jon Hill (September 21, 2021, 2:04 PM EDT) -- Senate Democrats are moving to get the ball rolling on securing final approval for the Biden administration's nomination of Rohit Chopra as permanent director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Tuesday that he would initiate procedural action to bring Chopra's nomination up for consideration by the full Senate after a deadlocked committee vote in March left his appointment to the CFPB in limbo. The maneuver could clear the way in the coming days for what is expected to be a closely divided final confirmation vote on Chopra, nailing down the fate of one of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS