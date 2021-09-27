Law Firm Can't Pause Insurers' Suit Over Fraud Probe Costs

By Christopher Crosby (September 27, 2021, 4:31 PM BST) -- A judge in London has prevented a lawyer from delaying an attempt by insurers to recoup £816,000 ($1.1 million) paid out in connection with several property deals, saying the attorney can challenge the findings while the case proceeds. High Court Judge Richard Meade has rejected Nadeem Khan's application to stay the insurers' lawsuit, which seeks to recover money they paid out to settle claims brought against the lawyer and his law firm by mortgage providers he had represented and allegedly defrauded. The court struck out Khan's defense to the claims in July after finding he had not engaged with the merits of the...

