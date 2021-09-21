Okla. Pot Cos. Caught In Lawyers' Alleged License Scheme

By Sam Reisman (September 21, 2021, 7:49 PM EDT) -- More than 30 Oklahoma medical marijuana businesses have filed petitions against the state's cannabis regulator in an effort to claw back their business licenses, saying they were all embroiled in a scheme by their onetime law firm to skirt the state's residency requirements. In seven new petitions filed in state courts across four Oklahoma counties last week, the cannabis companies allege a near-identical pattern of circumstances, whereby attorneys from Tulsa law firm Jones Brown PLLC paired clients with a firm employee to act as a front for their license applications. The companies allege that when the law firm's deception came to...

