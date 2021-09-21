Crypto Platforms To See More SEC Crackdowns, Gensler Says

By Tom Zanki (September 21, 2021, 6:06 PM EDT) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler said Tuesday that regulators expect to step up enforcement against cryptocurrency trading and lending platforms, concerned that many such venues continue to operate outside the bounds of securities laws. Gensler, in a live-streamed interview with the Washington Post, estimated that many of "hundreds or thousands" of tokens that trade on such platforms are likely securities, which would require any platform on which they trade to register as an exchange or apply for an exemption. The SEC has broad authority to regulate securities, which the chairman said could include assets that have attributes of...

