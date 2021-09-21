Amazon Beats Inventor's Internet Of Things Patent Suit

By Andrew Karpan (September 21, 2021, 7:47 PM EDT) -- An Arizona federal judge has ruled against an inventor claiming that Amazon's "internet of things" interface infringed his patents on how to apply swarm intelligence to microchip processing, finding that the patents cover nothing more than abstract ideas. Monday's ruling came a little over two months after Judge Diane J. Humetewa of the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona heard Amazon's case that two patents owned by Swarm Technology did not cover technology that could be protected by patent law. Swarm received the two patents in 2017 and 2020; they covered a way to improve the speed at which...

