Ill. School District Can't Keep New Job From Bargaining Unit

By Lauraann Wood (September 21, 2021, 11:22 PM EDT) -- The Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board correctly allowed a high school's new college admissions specialist position to be part of its bargaining unit since the position covers many of the same duties as the one it replaced, a state appellate panel said Monday. A three-judge panel of the state Appellate Court, First District, said Maine Township High School District 207's new admissions specialist position was correctly included in its bargaining unit because the role, which replaced the district's union-represented career counselor job, similarly is to help students navigate their career search. "The close connection between the two positions supports a finding...

