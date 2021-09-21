NY Banking Agency Pitches Small Biz Loan Disclosure Rule

By Katryna Perera (September 21, 2021, 8:37 PM EDT) -- New York State's top financial regulator said Tuesday it is seeking public comment on a plan to standardize what lenders have to disclose to small businesses when extending financing of less than $2.5 million. Acting Superintendent of Financial Services Adrienne A. Harris said the proposed new rules would improve transparency for small businesses seeking commercial financing and help businesses and individuals understand and compare the terms of different offers. The new regulation will also be necessary for helping small businesses "regain their footing" after the COVID-19 pandemic, the announcement said. The regulation is subject to a 60-day comment period following publication in the...

