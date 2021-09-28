Lawyers Fight Negligence Suit From Former AA Boss

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (September 28, 2021, 5:14 PM BST) -- A law firm has hit back against a negligence suit filed by a former client, saying it was right to advise the then boss of a motoring association to go after his employer for wrongful dismissal after he was fired following a brawl. Rosenblatt Solicitors told the High Court in an April 14 defense, which has now been made public, that its client — the former chief executive of the AA, Robert Mackenzie — is not entitled to the £360,000 ($487,000) in damages he is trying to claim. Rosenblatt said in its defense that the firm "honestly and reasonably" believed the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS