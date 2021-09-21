Elysium Gets Dartmouth Vitamin B3 Patents Axed Under Alice

By Britain Eakin (September 21, 2021, 9:59 PM EDT) -- Dietary supplement outfit Elysium Health scored a win when a Delaware federal judge ruled Tuesday that two Dartmouth College patents on vitamin B3 the company is accused of infringing are directed to a natural product and therefore invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice decision. U.S. Chief District Judge Colm F. Connolly's opinion said the patents are directed to a naturally occurring form of vitamin B3 found in cow's milk and rejected an argument from Dartmouth and ChromaDex Inc., which licenses the patents, that the patent claims are nonetheless eligible under Alice. Judge Connolly's ruling came on the same day that a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS