CIT Approves Lower Duties For Inexperienced Shrimp Cos.

By Alex Lawson (September 21, 2021, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade approved sharply reduced duties on Indian shrimp Monday, following up on an earlier order that faulted the government for its refusal to help the first-time respondents to comply with its complex investigation. A February rebuke from Judge Gary Katzmann prompted the U.S. Department of Commerce to lower the duty rate on Indian shrimp producers known as the Elque Group from 110.9% to 27.66%. The judge signed off on the revised duties with a brief order, saying that Commerce correctly walked back its earlier decision to calculate the duties using adverse facts available, or AFA....

