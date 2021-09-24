Stroock Adds Experienced Litigation Partner In Miami

By Adrian Cruz (September 24, 2021, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP continued its active growth in 2021 with the addition of a Miami-based litigation partner with experience in a wide variety of disputes and arbitrations including prisoner class actions and EB-5 investment suits, the firm announced. Naim S. Surgeon joined Stroock at the start of September after spending the past six years with Akerman LLP. He told Law360 on Thursday that he chose to make the move because he found Stroock to be a good fit both in terms of firm culture and for growing his practice. "It was serendipity," he said. "I was not actively...

