Pot Co. Skymint Eyes Mich. Expansion After $78M Financing

By Sarah Jarvis (September 21, 2021, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Michigan cannabis company Skymint announced Tuesday that it has received $78 million in funding and will acquire dispensary chain 3Fifteen Cannabis, giving it the largest cannabis retail footprint across the Great Lake State at 27 locations. The acquisition of 3Fifteen, which is a portfolio company of cannabis and hemp-focused private equity firm Merida Capital Holdings, includes 12 dispensaries operating in Michigan, Skymint said. The company's funding round included the closing of a $70 million senior secured term loan from Tropics LP — an affiliate of the Sundial Growers Inc.-sponsored joint venture SunStream Bancorp Inc. — as well as an $8 million...

