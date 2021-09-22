8th Circ. Says No Immunity In Suit Over Handcuffed Driver

By Mike Curley (September 22, 2021, 2:01 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit has found that two Des Moines, Iowa, police officers who kept a driver handcuffed for nearly five minutes after frisking him and finding no weapons or drugs do not have qualified immunity, saying they haven't shown they were justified in keeping him cuffed after determining he was not dangerous. In a 2-1 opinion filed Tuesday, the majority reversed the dismissal of Dejuan Haynes' suit against Officers Brian Minnehan and Ryan Steinkamp of the Des Moines Police Department, Chief Dana Wingert and the city. While the officers were constitutionally allowed to pull Haynes over at first and to put...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS