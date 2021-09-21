ACLU Asks DC Circ. To Not Vacate Transit Ban Ruling

By Jennifer Doherty (September 21, 2021, 8:20 PM EDT) -- The American Civil Liberties Union urged the D.C. Circuit to maintain a lower court ruling that blocked a Trump-era asylum bar, saying that though the regulation is now moot, vacating the injunction would create "perverse incentives" for the government. In their opposition response Monday, attorneys from the ACLU's Immigrants' Rights Project, the National Immigrant Justice Center and Hogan Lovells told the appeals court that vacatur would be inappropriate under the standard set by the U.S. Supreme Court's 1994 decision in U.S. Bancorp Mortgage Co. v. Bonner Mall Partnership. That unanimous decision established that the party responsible for mooting an appeal could...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS