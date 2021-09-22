New Orleans Restaurant Loses Rebid For Pandemic Coverage

By Eli Flesch (September 22, 2021, 2:54 PM EDT) -- A popular New Orleans restaurant lost its second bid for coronavirus pandemic coverage when a Louisiana federal judge said it failed to show it sustained the kind of physical loss required for coverage under its State Farm property insurance policy. U.S. District Judge Nannette Jolivette Brown said Tuesday that Muriel's Jackson Square, a Creole restaurant in the French Quarter, failed to allege demonstrable physical alteration of its premises as a result of the pandemic and related government restrictions. The requirement of physical loss for coverage under the State Farm policy, Brown said, excludes losses that are intangible and incorporeal in nature....

