Riker Danzig Adds Insurance Counsel Cara Vecchione

By Nick Muscavage (September 22, 2021, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti LLP has added a second attorney in less than a month as counsel to its insurance and reinsurance group, bolstering the firm's offerings in complex insurance coverage litigation and counseling. Cara Vecchione started at Riker Danzig on Monday, moving from Connecticut-based Robinson & Cole, where she worked in the firm's insurance coverage litigation and counseling group in New York. Her addition to Riker Danzig comes about a month after the firm hired Craig Terkowitz as counsel in its insurance and reinsurance group. Before joining Riker Danzig, Terkowitz's spent 25 years with Hanover Insurance Group, where he...

