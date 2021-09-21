Proposed Senate Patent Bills Seek Diversity, Transparency

By Dave Simpson (September 21, 2021, 10:05 PM EDT) -- A pair of bipartisan bills introduced by the ranking member and chair of the Senate Intellectual Property Subcommittee Tuesday aim to increase diversity among patent owners and require transparency concerning patent ownership. The Pride in Patent Ownership Act, introduced by Sens. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., and Thom Tillis, R-N.C., would provide public access to information about the true owner of a patent, the lawmakers said in a release. The Unleashing American Innovators Act, written by the same two senators, would direct patent-related outreach to women, people of color, military veterans, individual inventors, and other underrepresented groups, the lawmakers said. Leahy said that...

