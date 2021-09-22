Allstate Must Face Bad Faith Claim In Miss. Fire Coverage Suit

By Ben Zigterman (September 22, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Co. will have to face accusations that it acted in bad faith when it withdrew from the appraisal of fire damage to a Mississippi home, a Magnolia State federal judge ruled Tuesday. The insurer hasn't justified its withdrawal from the appraisal process, said U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate, who left in place Frankie Cheatham's claims of bad faith and negligent infliction of emotional distress. Cheatham is also suing for breach of contract over coverage of the May 2019 fire damage, a claim Allstate didn't seek to dismiss from the $4.5 million suit. Allstate said it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS