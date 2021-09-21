Judge Urged To Toss Investor Suit Over Sale of Energy Firm

By Jeff Montgomery (September 21, 2021, 10:12 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for oil and gas venture Roan Resources Inc. urged a Delaware vice chancellor on Tuesday to toss a shareholder suit challenging its $1 billion sale to a private equity-backed buyer, saying no better deal was available and stockholders overwhelmingly approved. During videoconference arguments before Vice Chancellor Paul A. Fioravanti of Delaware Chancery Court, however, attorneys for the class argued that the sale to Citizen Energy Operating LLC, affiliated with private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC, followed a conflicted process in which a controlling investor stood on both sides of the deal. Public stockholders, allegedly unaware of the conflict, wound up...

