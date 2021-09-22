Britain To Weigh IP Reforms In Bid To Lead AI Regulation

By Silvia Martelli (September 22, 2021, 6:07 PM BST) -- The U.K. put potential intellectual property reforms at the core of a plan launched Wednesday to make the country a global artificial intelligence superpower and lead the way on how the technology should be regulated. The government released a 10-year plan for its first AI strategy, including plans to publish a white paper on the governance and regulation of the technology. "Today, we're laying the foundations for the next 10 years' growth with a strategy to help us seize the potential of artificial intelligence and play a leading role in shaping the way the world governs it," Chris Philp, a minister...

