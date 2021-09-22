State Immunity Rules Nix $260M Suit Against Ex-Ukraine Prez

By Richard Crump (September 22, 2021, 1:41 PM BST) -- A London judge tossed on Wednesday Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Surkis' $260 million conspiracy claim against the country's former president, Petro Poroshenko, and the former head of its central bank, ruling the suit cannot proceed in England. A High Court Judge has dismissed a lawsuit against former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and the country's former central bank governor over claims they conspired to wipe out funds belonging to an oligarch's family's English companies. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) High Court Judge Neil Calver dismissed Surkis' suit against Poroshenko and Valeria Hontareva, Ukraine's former central bank governor, over claims they conspired to wipe out funds...

