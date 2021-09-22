Deloitte Partners Escape £19M Suit Over Barclays Swaps

By Joanne Faulkner (September 22, 2021, 5:13 PM BST) -- A London judge dismissed a £19 million ($26 million) lawsuit Wednesday that accused two Deloitte partners of failing to pursue Barclays PLC over swaps misselling on behalf of a failed business after finding that an earlier settlement had resolved the claims. Jason Schofield, who ran storage firm Rhino Enterprises Properties Ltd., sued Deloitte insolvency practitioners Matthew Smith and Clare Boardman in 2019 over their administration of his business. But Malcolm Davis-White, sitting as a High Court judge, ruled that the partners should be freed from the lawsuit under the terms of a 2015 agreement between Schofield and Barclays. Schofield accused...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS