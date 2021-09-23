Ruling Against AI 'Inventors' Brings Patent Law Reform Calls

By Bonnie Eslinger (September 23, 2021, 12:27 AM BST) -- A landmark ruling that an artificial intelligence machine can't be considered an inventor highlights the potential need for changes to U.K. patent law, intellectual property lawyers said, as the British government eyes reforms to boost AI investment. In a 2-1 decision Tuesday, an appellate court said the U.K. Intellectual Property Office was right to block a patent application that claimed an AI machine as the inventor because the law states that a "person" has to be named. Parliament did not have machines capable of devising inventions in mind back in 1977 when the Patent Act was passed, Court of Appeal Judge...

