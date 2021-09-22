Iliad Unit Buys Polish Telecom Biz At $1.8B Valuation

By Benjamin Horney (September 22, 2021, 12:10 PM EDT) -- A unit of French telecommunications services provider Iliad Group will buy the Polish business of London-based Liberty Global PLC at a 7 billion Polish zloty ($1.8 billion) enterprise value, the companies said Wednesday. The transaction serves to strengthen the presence of Iliad-owned Play in Poland through the addition of UPC Poland, which as of June 30 was serving 1.5 million customers, according to a statement. By itself, Play serves more than 15 million subscribers. Iliad purchased Play last year, according to a statement from the time. Together, Play and UPC Poland will stand as the second-largest telecom operator in the Polish...

