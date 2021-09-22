FTC Probing $140M Motor Oil, Recycling Deal

By J. Edward Moreno (September 22, 2021, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Vertex Energy Inc. disclosed that it is facing a Federal Trade Commission probe regarding its $140 million sale of certain assets to Safety-Kleen Systems Inc. In a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing submitted Tuesday, Vertex said it received a second request for information from the FTC, which means the agency has launched an in-depth investigation of the potential transaction. In June, Vertex announced it would sell its portfolio of used motor oil collection and recycling assets to Safety-Kleen, a subsidiary of Clean Harbors Inc., for $140 million in cash. Per the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act, the FTC has 30 days...

