Pa. Justices Ax AutoZone's Value-Based Tax Appeal Challenge

By Paul Williams (September 22, 2021, 8:17 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed claims from AutoZone that a Philadelphia-area school district's monetary threshold that determined which tax assessments to challenge violated the state constitution's uniformity clause, saying the case didn't warrant the court's previously granted consideration. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said Wednesday that it "improvidently granted" an appeal by AutoZone challenging a school district's method to determine which undervalued properties warranted tax assessment appeals. (AP Photo/LM Otero) In a one-sentence unsigned order, the court said it "improvidently granted" AutoZone's appeal of a Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court's finding that the Kennett Consolidated School District's efforts to appeal tax assessments for properties it...

