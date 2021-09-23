Insolvency Pros Warn Calls For Reforms Are Overkill

By Najiyya Budaly (September 23, 2021, 1:49 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s insolvency sector has voiced concerns about a legislative report calling for an overhaul of regulations to prevent conflicts of interest, claiming that the current system of rules to hold practitioners to account for any wrongdoing is working well. Insolvency experts hit back at a damning report published by the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Fair Business Banking, which accused court-appointed insolvency practitioners of operating like the "Wild West" by selling their independence to protect the interests of companies that they have prior relationships with. But the insolvency sector has maintained that its practitioners are among the most regulated in the world....

