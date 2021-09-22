Senators Probe SPAC Creators Over Possible Market Abuses

By Sarah Jarvis (September 22, 2021, 8:38 PM EDT) -- Four Democratic U.S. senators Wednesday sent letters to six creators of special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, raising concerns about potentially "significant market dysfunction" connected to the alternate funding vehicles and requesting information for possible congressional or regulatory action. Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, Tina Smith, D-Minn., and Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., said industry insiders can take advantage of ordinary investors through the SPAC process, which they said "appears to be structured to exploit retail investors to the benefit of large institutional investors such as hedge funds, venture capital insiders, and investment banks." "We are concerned about the misaligned...

