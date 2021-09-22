Foreign Workers Say GAO Report Supports Green Card Suit

By Jennifer Doherty (September 22, 2021, 8:14 PM EDT) -- A group of almost 200 foreign-born U.S. workers calling on a Maryland federal court to compel U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to adjudicate their green card applications flagged a new government watchdog report on Wednesday, saying it bolstered their case. The U.S. Government Accountability Office report, which was published on Friday, castigated USCIS for failing to address a ballooning backlog of applications despite receiving a fairly steady inflow of requests generating billions of dollars of revenue for the agency each year. The petitioners in the Maryland case are a group of Indian and Chinese nationals who have been waiting years for...

