Squire Patton Boggs Wins International Arbitration For Edison

By Victoria McKenzie (September 24, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Italian utility company Edison SpA announced a big win in a dispute with state-owned Qatargas over a proposed natural gas price hike worth several hundred million dollars. Although details of the dispute and its resolution are private, counsel for Edison told Law360 the company is pleased the International Chamber of Commerce tribunal "confirmed what Edison had argued all along — that Qatargas' claim for an increase to the price, of many hundreds of millions of dollars, was without merit." "In reaching this decision, the tribunal carefully considered the evidence and arguments and soundly rejected Qatargas' claim," said Stephen Anway, global co-chair...

