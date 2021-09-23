Mozambique Minister Denies Bribes In $2B Debt Scandal Case

By Joanne Faulkner (September 23, 2021, 6:45 PM BST) -- Mozambique's former deputy finance minister has denied accepting bribes through an Abu Dhabi-based company after being roped into litigation over a $2 billion corruption scandal by Credit Suisse. Isaltina Lucas said on Tuesday that the Swiss bank's High Court case against her is based on "factually incorrect" information that she took bribes while working for the country's treasury department on maritime projects. Credit Suisse is trying to recoup illicit payments allegedly received by government officials after being sued by the African country. Credit Suisse has accused Lucas of taking kickbacks while arranging lucrative government contracts with state-backed entities Proindicus — a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS