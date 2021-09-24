Barclays Fights New Suit Over MBS Accounts

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (September 24, 2021, 12:33 PM BST) -- Banking giant Barclays has defended itself against another suit brought by a company fighting to retain control over mortgage-backed securities, saying the latest claim over the £552.8 million ($757.3 million) loan portfolio is an abuse of process. Barclays Bank PLC has asked the High Court in a defense filed this month to reject a lawsuit brought by BMF Assets No.1 Ltd., a special-purpose vehicle that issued mortgage-backed securities, on grounds that the company is not actually connected to the true issuer of the securities in question. The bank says that, as a result, the lawsuit should be treated as an abuse of process....

