British Builder Sues Rival Over Sealing Device Patent

By Silvia Martelli (September 27, 2021, 3:32 PM BST) -- A building-products maker has sued a competitor for violating its patented technology at the core of sealing devices that prevent loss of warmth from radiators. Manthorpe Building Products Ltd. has told the High Court in filings dated Sept. 20, and newly made public, that Alumasc Building Products Ltd. copied one of its products, a sealing device, infringing its patent. Manthorpe, based in the Midlands county of Derbyshire, designs, makes and supplies products used in the building sector. These include the face-fix radiator pipe guide and seal, which helps avoid leaks and loss of warmth and is used to cover holes typically drilled...

