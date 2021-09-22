Justices Again Asked To Decide Foreign Discovery Question

By Caroline Simson (September 22, 2021, 9:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has been given another chance to resolve whether federal law allows courts to order discovery for private commercial arbitration abroad, this time in a billion-dollar dispute involving a U.S. subsidiary of German auto parts maker ZF Group and a Hong Kong electronics manufacturer. ZF Automotive US Inc. filed its petition for a writ of certiorari on Sept. 10, challenging a Michigan federal judge's July decision authorizing the Hong Kong company, Luxshare Ltd., to seek discovery from the auto parts maker as it gears up for a billion-dollar arbitration in Germany stemming from its acquisition of two of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS