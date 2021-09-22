Frito-Lay Escapes Injured Worker's Wrongful Firing Suit

By Rachel Stone (September 22, 2021, 5:28 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal court on Wednesday threw out a former Frito-Lay employee's lawsuit claiming he was fired because he sought workers' compensation for an injury, finding the evidence backed up the company's assertion that it fired him for fudging his time records. In the order handing a summary judgment win to Frito-Lay, U.S. District Judge Philip A. Brimmer tossed Robbie Marquez's wrongful dismissal suit, determining that he couldn't prove he was fired from his sales job at a Frito-Lay distribution center because of his request for benefits. "Moreover, [Marquez] admits that he never informed defendant that he had filed a workers'...

