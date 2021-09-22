Air Force Must Face Age Bias Claim Over Telework Policy

By Rachel Stone (September 22, 2021, 8:32 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma federal court on Wednesday kept alive a claim from a former U.S. Air Force civilian employee in his late 60s alleging the agency discriminated against him based on his age by refusing to let him telework, but pared down the rest of his suit. In his Tuesday order, U.S. District Judge Joe Heaton denied a motion from John P. Roth, acting secretary of the Air Force, to throw out the entirety of former electronics engineer Hung Pham's Age Discrimination in Employment Act suit. Pham brought claims for age discrimination and hostile work environment. In his decision to let Pham's age...

